Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Pacers

Lawson is dealing with a sprained ankle and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento (KXTV) reports.

It's unclear exactly when Lawson suffered the injury, but it now brings his availability into question for Wednesday's contest. We should see his status updated after Wednesday's morning shootaround, but if he can't give it a go, starters Darren Collison and Garrett Temple would likely be relied upon for some extra minutes in the backcourt, while Arron Afflalo could see some added time off the bench as well.