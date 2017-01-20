Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable Friday vs. Grizzlies

Lawson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento (KXTV) reports.

Lawson was held out Wednesday against the Pacers with a sprained left ankle, but the Kings are holding out hope that his injury will only keep him sidelined for one game. Starting point guard ended up logging 37 minutes Wednesday while his top backup was out and turned in 11 points, nine assists and four steals, so he could make for an attractive DFS target Friday if Lawson is unable to go.