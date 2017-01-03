Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable to face Denver

Lawson (face) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

Lawson suffered a non-displaced maxillary sinus fracture during Saturday's game against the Grizzlies but apparently the injury isn't overly severe since there's a chance of him playing Tuesday. The veteran averaged just under 22 minutes per game over 15 outings in December.

