Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable to face Denver
Lawson (face) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
Lawson suffered a non-displaced maxillary sinus fracture during Saturday's game against the Grizzlies but apparently the injury isn't overly severe since there's a chance of him playing Tuesday. The veteran averaged just under 22 minutes per game over 15 outings in December.
More News
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Suffers sinus fracture Saturday•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Leaves game with injury to face•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Hits double figures in fifth straight game•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Paces bench with 19 points in win•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Fills up stat sheet off bench•