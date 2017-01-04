Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Heat

Lawson (face) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Lawson was a late scratch from Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, as he was suffering from blurred vision in his right eye due to a blood vessel issue. Look for Lawson to test things out during pregame warmups, which means he'll be a game-time decision, since the Kings didn't hold a morning shootaround for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's ultimately held out, Garrett Temple would likely settle in as the main backup at point guard to Darren Collison, who would assume the bulk of the minutes at the position.