Kings' Ty Lawson: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pacers
Lawson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, James Ham of CSNBayArea.com reports.
Lawson tested his ankle out pregame, and was ultimately ruled out. He sustained the injury in Sunday's contest against the Thunder. Darren Collison figures to be tasked with a heavier workload as a result of Lawson's absence. Garrett Temple and Aaron Afflalo could also see slightly increased roles in the backcourt.
