Kings' Ty Lawson: Scores 13 in return from one-game absence

Lawson (ankle) returned to the court and registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during a 107-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Lawson returned from a one-game absence to lead the bench in scoring. He outplayed starting point guard Darren Collison, who managed just four points across 27 minutes. Lawson's been pretty decent for a backup point guard so far in January, with averages of 12.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game so far this month.

