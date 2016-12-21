Kings' Ty Lawson: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win

Lawson tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in a 126-121 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The multi-game absences of Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) seem to have indirectly benefited Lawson lately, as he's seen 29 minutes in back-to-back contests, a big uptick from the 21.7 minutes per game he's averaged off the bench on the season. While Lawson's fantasy appeal has taken a hit since he moved to the bench shortly after Darren Collison's return from an eight-game suspension earlier in the season, he may be able to maintain value in very deep formats if he remains in the 25-to-30-minute range with regularity. He's averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 26.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

