Kings' Ty Lawson: Scratched Tuesday due to blurred vision

Lawson (face) was held out of action Tuesday night against the Nuggets due to blurred vision, the Sacramento Bee reports.

Lawson was a late scratch Tuesday, but prior to tip off he was bothered by a broken blood vessel in his right eye, which resulted in blurred vision. The point guard initially sustained a sinus fracture over the weekend when he collided with Grizzlies guard Tony Allen on Saturday. Lawson should be considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Heat, though there seems to be optimism that he'll be able to return.