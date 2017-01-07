Kings' Ty Lawson: Starting at shooting guard Friday
Lawson will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's matchup against the Clippers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
It will be Lawson's first start since Nov. 25. It appears the Kings want to see how both he and Darren Collison work together as the starting backcourt. Although he is starting, Lawson figures to just see a slightly heavier workload than usual.
