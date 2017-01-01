Kings' Ty Lawson: Suffers sinus fracture Saturday

Lawson is considered day-to-day after suffering a non-displaced maxillary sinus fracture, which is believed to be stable, during Saturday's game against Memphis, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

Lawson's diagnoses came by way of a CAT scan Saturday night after initial X-rays were found to be inconclusive. The veteran will luckily get a couple days of rest before Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. If he's unable to play Tuesday, however, Darren Collison and Garrett Temple will likely be asked to absorb Lawson's minutes.

