Kings' Ty Lawson: Upgraded to probable Tuesday vs. Nuggets

Lawson (nose) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Lawson sustained a non-displaced maxillary sinus fracture during Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, but it doesn't appear that the injury will cost him any time. The reserve point guard has logged at least 20 minutes in each of the Kings' last nine games prior to Saturday, when he was forced out of the game after playing only 10 minutes. In the likely event that he'll be able to suit up Tuesday, Lawson should continue to cut into the workload of starter Darren Collison, who took advantage of Lawson's absence for much of Saturday's game by posting 16 points in 39 minutes.