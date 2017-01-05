Kings' Ty Lawson: Upgraded to probable Wednesday

Lawson (face) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, James Hamm of CSN Bay Area reports.

Lawson was held out of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets after a blood vessel issue caused his vision to blur. He's been testing out his stability throughout warmups and barring any late setbacks, it appears he should be good to go. Lawson will jump back into the backcourt rotation, unseating Garrett Temple for rights to the backup point guard role behind Darren Collison. We should get final word on Lawson's availability shortly.