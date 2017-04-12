Kings' Ty Lawson: Will be rested Wednesday

Lawson will be rested for the Kings' final game of the season Wednesday against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Just one game after Lawson dropped his first career triple-double, he will be rested, effectively ending his season. He will finish the year averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 25.1 minutes per game. In his absence, expect Langston Galloway and Tyreke Evans to see the bulk of the work at point guard considering that Darren Collison (head) will also be sidelined, as he's dealing with a migraine headache.