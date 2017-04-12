Kings' Ty Lawson: Will be rested Wednesday
Lawson will be rested for the Kings' final game of the season Wednesday against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Just one game after Lawson dropped his first career triple-double, he will be rested, effectively ending his season. He will finish the year averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 25.1 minutes per game. In his absence, expect Langston Galloway and Tyreke Evans to see the bulk of the work at point guard considering that Darren Collison (head) will also be sidelined, as he's dealing with a migraine headache.
More News
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Notches first career triple-double•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Collects second straight double-double Sunday•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Will start Sunday vs. Rockets•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Out Friday vs. Lakers for rest•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Ruled out for rest Tuesday•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Double-doubles in Saturday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...