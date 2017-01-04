Kings' Ty Lawson: Will not play Tuesday

After being upgraded to probable, Lawson (nose) has since been downgraded to out for Tusday's game versus the Nuggets, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Lawson suffered a non-displaced maxillary sinus fracture in Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies, but it was expected that he would not miss any time after being upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game. However, he experienced some blurred vision during the pregame warm up, and was ultimately ruled out. Darren Collison figures to shoulder a majority of the load at point guard with Lawson out, while Garrett Temple will likely relieve him. Lawson's next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Heat.