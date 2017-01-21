Kings' Ty Lawson: Will play Friday vs. Grizzlies

Lawson (ankle) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Lawson will presumably take his usual role as backup point guard to Darren Collison. Lawson has been averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists across 26.5 minutes per game over his last six appearances, and the Kings will need all the help they can get scoring the ball with Rudy Gay (achilles) out.