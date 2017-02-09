Kings' Ty Lawson: Will start Wednesday

Lawson is set to start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings are short-handed on the wing, so they will opt to go small Wednesday. Ben Mclemore had been starting at shooting guard, so the Kings appear to be switching things up. Arron Afflalo will play small forward, while Darren Collison will slide up to shooting guard, making room for Lawson at point guard.