Kings' Ty Lawson: Will start Wednesday
Lawson is set to start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings are short-handed on the wing, so they will opt to go small Wednesday. Ben Mclemore had been starting at shooting guard, so the Kings appear to be switching things up. Arron Afflalo will play small forward, while Darren Collison will slide up to shooting guard, making room for Lawson at point guard.
More News
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Pours in team-high 22 points Monday•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Not listed on injury report for Friday•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: X-ray on hand comes back clean•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Puts on productive bench performance versus Pistons•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Scores 13 in return from one-game absence•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Will play Friday vs. Grizzlies•