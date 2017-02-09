Kings' Ty Lawson: Won't return Wednesday

Lawson will not return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left hamstring strain, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Lawson was given the start at point guard Wednesday with the team a bit shorthanded, as the team elected to bring Ben McLemore off the bench and start a smaller lineup. Unfortunately, things ended early for the veteran point guard. He logged just 14 minutes before exiting collecting six points (3-6 FG), four assists, two rebounds and a steal. The Kings will get Demarcus Cousins (suspension) back Friday, but could be short players again if Lawson can't go.