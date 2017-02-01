Kings' Ty Lawson: X-ray on hand comes back clean

Lawson suffered a hand injury during Tuesday's game against the Rockets, but a subsequent X-ray came back negative, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Lawson saw just 12 minutes of action Tuesday, which was the least amount of playing time he's logged throughout the entirety of January when available to play. That's likely due to a hand injury that he suffered during the contest, although it doesn't seem to be all too serious considering an X-ray on the hand came back negative. The Kings will play the Suns on Friday and while Lawson appears to be on track to take the court, it'll be a situation to monitor closely over the next few days.