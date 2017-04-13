Kings' Tyreke Evans: Out with toe injury Wednesday
Evans will sit out Wednesday's game against the Clippers with a sore big toe, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
With Evans officially sitting out, the Kings will be down to just seven healthy bodies for Wednesday's matchup. That means huge minutes for the entire lineup, with Langston Galloway, Buddy Hield and Ben McLemore getting essentially all of the minutes in the backcourt. After being shipped to the Kings in mid-February, Evans played just 14 games (six starts) with Sacramento, posting averages of 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 22.4 minutes.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...