Kings' Tyreke Evans: Out with toe injury Wednesday

Evans will sit out Wednesday's game against the Clippers with a sore big toe, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

With Evans officially sitting out, the Kings will be down to just seven healthy bodies for Wednesday's matchup. That means huge minutes for the entire lineup, with Langston Galloway, Buddy Hield and Ben McLemore getting essentially all of the minutes in the backcourt. After being shipped to the Kings in mid-February, Evans played just 14 games (six starts) with Sacramento, posting averages of 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 22.4 minutes.