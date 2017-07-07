Kings' Vince Carter: Agrees to one-year deal with Kings
Carter has agreed to join the Kings on a one-year, $8 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Carter, at 40-years-old, has decided to join the Kings on a one-year deal and play for his former coach, Dave Joerger. Last season, Carter posted 8.0 points (39.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three), 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 24.7 minutes per game. It seems unlikely that Carter will see that substantial of a workload with his new team, as the Kings are in a rebuilding phase and are unlikely to crack the postseason. Overall, this move will probably decrease Carter's already small fantasy value.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Scores 12 points in series-ending loss•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Pours in 21 in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Contributes nine points Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Carter starts again with seven points in win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...