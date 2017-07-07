Kings' Vince Carter: Agrees to one-year deal with Kings

Carter has agreed to join the Kings on a one-year, $8 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Carter, at 40-years-old, has decided to join the Kings on a one-year deal and play for his former coach, Dave Joerger. Last season, Carter posted 8.0 points (39.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three), 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 24.7 minutes per game. It seems unlikely that Carter will see that substantial of a workload with his new team, as the Kings are in a rebuilding phase and are unlikely to crack the postseason. Overall, this move will probably decrease Carter's already small fantasy value.