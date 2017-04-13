Cauley-Stein popped for 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes in a 115-95 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Cauley-Stein was able to save one of his best performances of the season for last, and has likely solidified himself as the Kings' starting center heading into 2017-18, barring a surprise splurge in free agency this summer. After being an irregular member of coach Dave Joerger's rotation through much of the first half of the season, Cauley-Stein justified near-universal ownership in all fantasy leagues following the trade of DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break. He averaged 12.9 points (on 50.4% shooting), 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game over the club's final 25 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories