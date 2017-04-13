Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Churns out double-double in season finale
Cauley-Stein popped for 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes in a 115-95 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.
Cauley-Stein was able to save one of his best performances of the season for last, and has likely solidified himself as the Kings' starting center heading into 2017-18, barring a surprise splurge in free agency this summer. After being an irregular member of coach Dave Joerger's rotation through much of the first half of the season, Cauley-Stein justified near-universal ownership in all fantasy leagues following the trade of DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break. He averaged 12.9 points (on 50.4% shooting), 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game over the club's final 25 games.
