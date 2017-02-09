Cauley-Stein supplied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-92 win over the Celtics.

Cauley-Stein tallied a career high in the assist department while seeing at least 20 minutes for the fifth time in the last 10 games. DeMarcus Cousins (suspension) sat out, but he is scheduled to return to the lineup for Friday's tilt with the Hawks. As a result, it's unclear whether Cauley-Stein will be afforded similar opportunities. Nevertheless, it appears the sophomore has earned a slightly larger role based on the fact that he saw 20 minutes or more only three times in 2016-17 prior to this recent stretch.