Cauley-Stein provided 14 points (7-12 FG), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 18 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

Cauley-Stein continues to step up his contributions on the second unit, having now hit double digits in the scoring column in four of the last five games. He's taken double-digit shot attempts in three of those contests, and continues to offer solid work on the glass as well. With the Kings decimated by multiple injuries, the second-year big man is currently an intriguing waiver-wire prospect in season-long formats and a viable low-cost play in daily leagues.