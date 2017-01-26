Cauley-Stein provided eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in a 116-112 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Following a three-game stretch where coach Dave Joerger kept him out of the rotation entirely, Cauley-Stein has seen his playing time increase in seven successive contests, culminating in a season-high total Tuesday. It's quite encouraging that Cauley-Stein saw such extensive run in a competitive game, and he acquitted himself well during his time on the floor, as he doubled up his previous season high in rebounds. It appears Joerger is comfortable running more larger frontcourts while Rudy Gay (Achilles) is out for the season, so Cauley-Stein should have more leeway to regularly see 20-plus minutes so long as he continues to play well. He may be worth adding in deeper leagues where he's available.