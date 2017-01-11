Cauley-Stein failed to see the court for the third consecutive game Tuesday versus the Pistons.

Cauley-Stein's minutes had dwindled toward the end of December, and he remained a spectator Tuesday as Anthony Tolliver and Kosta Koufos consumed most of the frontcourt minutes alongside DeMarcus Cousins. The situation is clearly not trending in the right direction for the second-year center at the moment, and it could take an injury or a trade for him to regain any sort of fantasy value.