Cauley-Stein recorded 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 122-119 loss to the 76ers.

Cauley-Stein's 17 points were a new season-high, and marked the first time all season he recorded double-digit scoring nights in back-to-back games. The second year center from Kentucky has struggled with inconsistent minutes in Sacramento's crowded frontcourt all year. He's averaging under 12 minutes per game, but has recorded 18.6 MPG over his last five, indicating a step in the right direction. Still, Cauley-Stein will have to become more of a cog in the Kings rotation to warrant any fantasy consideration.