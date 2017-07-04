Kings' Zach Randolph: Signs two-year, $24 million deal with Kings

Randolph inked a two-year, $24 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Almost immediately after the news of the Kings signing George Hill to a three-year deal, word came down the pipeline that Randolph too had signed an offer with the Kings. Both moves are somewhat perplexing considering the assumed rebuilding nature of the Kings, though the team is certainly still at the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference and could continue to accrue lottery picks. Randolph, a 16-year NBA veteran, will likely mentor the young Kings frontcourt while possibly seeing a sixth man role similar to what he played in Memphis last season. During the 2016-17 campaign, Z-Bo averaged 14.1 points on 44.9 percent from the field and 8.2 boards across 24.5 minutes per game.