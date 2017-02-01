Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Continues strong play with Derrick Rose (ankle) out

Jennings scored 21 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and added five rebounds, four steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 loss to the Wizards.

In two games with Derrick Rose (ankle) out, Jennings has averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 45.5 minutes per game. Granted, those numbers are inflated by Sunday's quadruple overtime loss to the Hawks. Nonetheless, they point to the increased role Jennings takes for the Knicks when Rose is out. Before this current stint, the last time Rose missed a game Jennings went for 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jennings has double-digit points in each of the seven games Rose has missed this season, and he has at least four assists in five of them. Moving forward, any time Rose is out, Jennings gets a big boost in value.