Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Cools off Wednesday

Jennings scored 6 points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 assists, five steals and three rebounds across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 95-90 victory over the Nets.

Jennings cooled off tonight after being hot in the two games that Derrick Rose (ankle)n had missed. Although his steal and assist counts were on par, Jennings was terrible from the floor Wednesday night in a game where he had the minutes to make something happen. Rose is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, but if he doesn't go, look for Jennings to continue to have the opportunity to start and make plays.