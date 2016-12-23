Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Dishes out season-high 12 assists off bench

Jennings recorded four points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, one rebound and one steal across 22 minutes in a 106-95 win over the Magic on Thursday.

Jennings has played 22 minutes in both of the last two games while settling into his normal bench role upon Derrick Rose's return from back spams, but both point guards were able to wreak havoc against the overmatched Magic backcourt. While Rose led the team in scoring with 19 points, Jennings acted as the Knicks' top facilitator, notching double-digit assists for the third time on the campaign. Though it's a nice performance from Jennings, it will be exceedingly difficult for him to churn out this sort of assist production in a 20-to-25-minute role with much consistency, so he really only carries value in deeper leagues.