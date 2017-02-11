Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Dishes season-high 13 assists Friday vs. Nuggets

Jennings accumulated six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 assists, two rebounds, and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 131-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Jennings got a spot start at shooting guard Friday as Kyle O'Quinn got bumped from the starting five and Kristaps Porzingis was shifted to center. While Jennings' only made field goals were two three-pointers, he continues to establish himself as a willing distributor for the Knicks, handing out a season-high 13 dimes in a fast-paced matchup against the Nuggets. He's now logged eight games this season with double-digit assists, three of which were double-doubles. Jennings normally has his best games when Derrick Rose is absent, but with the Knicks 11 games under .500, coach Jeff Hornacek seems willing to shake things up in the rotation. The Knicks' next contest comes Sunday against the Spurs, and it's worth keeping an eye open to see if Jennings is featured in the starting lineup once more with Rose healthy.