Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Dishes three assists Wednesday

Jennings scored three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and added three assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 loss to the Mavericks.

Jennings has gone on a cold streak as of late, shooting 26.8 percent from the field over the last eight games and scoring in double-digits only once over that stretch. Despite difficulties scoring, the 27-year-old still managed to average 3.5 assists, dishing five or more in half of those contests. Jennings has been an average sixth-man for the Knicks this season, averaging 8.0 points and 4.7 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.

