Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Dishes three assists Wednesday
Jennings scored three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and added three assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 loss to the Mavericks.
Jennings has gone on a cold streak as of late, shooting 26.8 percent from the field over the last eight games and scoring in double-digits only once over that stretch. Despite difficulties scoring, the 27-year-old still managed to average 3.5 assists, dishing five or more in half of those contests. Jennings has been an average sixth-man for the Knicks this season, averaging 8.0 points and 4.7 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Knicks' Brandon Jennings: To return to bench Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Scores 20 in 110-96 loss to the Pelicans Monday•
-
Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Late addition to starting lineup Monday•
-
Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Scores 17 off bench in Saturday's loss•
-
Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Tallies season-high 32 points in spot start•
-
Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Starts Saturday•