Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Double-doubles in Sunday's start

Jennings accumulated 18 points (5-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 53 minutes during Sunday's 142-139 quadruple-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Starting in place of the injured Derrick Rose (ankle), Jennings posted his second double-double of the season. The 27-year-old point guard is putting up high-quality scoring and assist numbers during his seven starts in 2016-17. With Rose unlikely to play in either of the next two games, Jennings can be considered a solid option for the upcoming back-to-back set against the Wizards and Nets.