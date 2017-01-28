Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Earns extra run Friday

Jennings posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), while adding three rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 110-107 win over the Hornets.

This is the first time Jennings has eclipsed 30 minutes in any of the past fifteen games. The offense played well when he was out there as the Knicks used a smaller lineup more often Friday night, having Derrick Rose, Courtney Lee, and Jennings all on the floor. Maybe coach Jeff Hornacek will look to this lineup more frequently as Jennings' 15 points marked his best point total in the last ten contests.