Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Excels in return to bench Monday

Jennings provided 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench in Monday's 121-107 loss to the Lakers.

Jennings was undoubtedly a popular fantasy pickup after he provided a wealth of counting stats during his four-game run as the starting point guard in place of Derrick Rose (ankle), and though he moved back to a bench role Monday, Jennings still turned in a quality outing for those who kept him in their lineups. Even so, considering that Jennings is averaging only 7.0 points, 4.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 22.0 minutes per game over 43 appearances off the bench this season, it's probably wise to fade this performance and not get overly invested in the 27-year-old.