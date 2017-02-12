Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Headed to bench Sunday vs. Spurs

Jennings will head to the bench for Sunday's tilt with the Spurs, Steve Popper of the USA Today reports.

Jennings got the spot start in Friday's loss to the Nuggets, contributing six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 assists, two rebounds, and one steal across 39 minutes. Courtney Lee will slide back over to shooting guard with Willy Hernangomez getting the start at center, leaving Jennings to return to his role off the bench.