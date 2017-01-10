Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Late addition to starting lineup Monday
Jennings will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Derrick Rose was a late scratch Monday for undisclosed reasons, which allows Jennings to jump into the starting five. He should see the bulk of the workload at point guard in Rose's absence, which should mean a decent uptick in minutes from his season average of 23.5 per game.
