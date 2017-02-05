Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Leads Knicks with 23 points, 10 assists

Jennings finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes Saturday during a 111-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jennings was on fire Saturday. His fast-twitch style doesn't leave defenders a lot of time to react, and when Jennings's jumper is falling his defender has to play him close, which spells doom for someone with as fast of a first-step as Jennings. Unfortunately, his shot doesn't fall most of the time. Jennings is shooting just 30.5 percent over his last 10 games, even after Saturday's contest.