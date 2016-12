Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Returns to bench vs. Indiana

Jennings registered five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during a 118-111 victory against the Pacers on Tuesday.

Jennings returned to the bench as Derrick Rose (back) started after missing two games. He saw a drop in playing time as Rose returned. Jennings will likely struggle to return reliable value as long as the Knicks are healthy.