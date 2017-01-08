Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Scores 17 off bench in Saturday's loss

Jennings scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 123-109 loss to the Pacers.

After playing only five minutes and going scoreless in Friday's win over the Bucks, Jennings bounced back in a big way Saturday. He's only scored in double digits three times in the last 10 games however, and his lack of production from the Knicks' second unit has played its part in their 3-7 record over that stretch.