Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Scores 20 in 110-96 loss to the Pelicans Monday

Jennings posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals with across 29 minutes with the starting unit in Monday's 110-96 loss to the Pelicans.

Jennings took advantage of his spot start by tallying just his second 20-plus point game of the season. It's still unclear why Knicks' starting point guard, Derrick Rose, was held out of the game or if he'll be held out of any more in the future, but Jennings is a proven scorer that could be a cheap fantasy option if Rose is out for an extended period of time.