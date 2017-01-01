Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Starts Saturday
Jennings will get the start Saturday against Houston, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
With Courtney Lee (wrist) out Saturday, Jennings will move into the starting backcourt alongside Derrick Rose. This is the third consecutive time Lee will sit out, and Jennings saw 28 minutes in each of his two previous absences, although Saturday's game will be Jennings' first start, since Sasha Vujacic was previously given that honor.
