Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Tallies season-high 32 points in spot start

Jennings started at shooting guard and tallied a season-high 32 points (12-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block across 41 minutes in a 129-122 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Jennings has played alongside starting point guard Derrick Rose only for brief spurts throughout the season, but upon entering the starting lineup Saturday for the injured Courtney Lee (wrist), Jennings thrived while working off the ball. Along with Lee, Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) sat out, which afforded Jennings more usage than he otherwise might receive, and he took full advantage with a strong shooting night across the board. Jennings should benefit from some elevated playing time if Lee is to miss further contests, but the 27-year-old is only expected to possess short-term fantasy value for the time being.