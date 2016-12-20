Knicks' Brandon Jennings: To move back to bench Tuesday

Jennings is expected to move back to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Jennings drew the start at point guard for the Knicks' last two games, as Derrick Rose was sidelined with back spasms. However, Rose is back at full strength and will return to the starting five, meaning Jennings will come off the bench and see a slight drop in playing time. Rose isn't expected to be on any sort of minutes restrictions, so Jennings will likely see minutes in the mid-20's, barring any setbacks for Rose.