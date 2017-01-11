Knicks' Brandon Jennings: To return to bench Wednesday

Jennings will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Sixers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Derrick Rose a no show for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Jennings jumped into the starting lineup and had a strong showing with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes. However, Rose returns after dealing with a personal issue and will jump back into his spot in the starting lineup at point guard, relegating Jennings back to his usual role off the bench. Jennings should see minutes much closer to his season average of 23.6 on Wednesday.