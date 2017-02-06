Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Will return to the bench Monday

Jennings will return to the bench for Monday's matchup with the Lakers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Derrick Rose (ankle) has missed the last four games, a stretch where Jennings had averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 3.0 steals. However, with Rose back in the lineup and expected to take on his usual role with the starters, Jennings will return to the bench and is in line to see a significant decrease in value. Jennings logged back-to-back games playing over 40 minutes recently, but will likely drop to minutes in the mid-20's Monday and moving forward.