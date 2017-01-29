Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Will start at point guard Sunday

Jennings will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Derrick Rose is dealing with an ankle injury and is sitting out Sunday, so Jennings will jump into the starting five in his place. Jennings should see a the bulk of the minutes at point guard and could be potential DFS target with such a large workload.

