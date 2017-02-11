Knicks' Brandon Jennings: Will start at shooting guard Friday vs. Nuggets

Jennings will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's tilt against the Nuggets, voice of the Nuggets Jason Kosmicki reports.

After providing 16 points and five assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's contest, Jennings has seemingly earned his way into the starting lineup, effectively knocking Courtney Lee to the bench. While it remains to be seen how long this will last, Jennings could be a solid DFS option while his price still reflects his time on the bench.