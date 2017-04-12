Anthony will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

It was reported on Tuesday that Anthony wasn't going to play, but it appears coach Jeff Hornacek has had a change of heart and will let Anthony take the court. It could be more ceremonial than anything considering this may be Anthony's last game played at Madison Square Garden, so it remains to be seen if he'll be on a full workload or restricted minutes. Either way, Anthony should take back his role as a starter and should at least get some minutes in his final game of the season.