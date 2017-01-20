Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Bounces back with 34 points, 10 boards
Anthony posted 34 points (13-27 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during a 113-110 loss to Washington on Thursday.
Anthony shot the early favorite for "air-ball of the year" award early in the first quarter. He spun away from Otto Porter and caught the ball with his toes touching the restricted circle, and instead of finishing strong with a layup or dunk Anthony chose to shoot a jumper that fell well short of the rim. Although Madison Square Garden groaned in disbelief, Anthony caught fire for the rest of the game and hit the glass hard. Despite the gaffe, he shot the ball well and looks to keep the hot hand against Phoenix on Saturday.
